CADILLAC — Before COVID-19 made its way to Michigan, small business owner Mike Blackmer was making good money. Within a matter of days of the virus's discovery, his cashflow virtually disappeared, and at the worst possible time.
Blackmer is in the midst of completing major renovations to the former Cadillac Sands Resort, now the Lake Cadillac Resort.
Blackmer closed the resort's motel Tuesday after a number of lodgers canceled their reservations. Without the cash on hand to pay the bills associated with the renovation, Blackmer said a lot of the work had to be put on hold, as well as the scheduled opening of a new restaurant at the resort. Blackmer said he hoped to have the resort renovations completely finished by June but at this rate, he might not be done until July or August.
Blackmer also owns the Pines Sports Bar and Bowling Center, which had to be closed after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a ban on dine-in restaurants and bowling alleys in an effort to stifle the virus's spread throughout the state. Blackmer said he could have stayed open by offering take-out service but since this is something they've never offered, he didn't think it would be worth it financially to start the service now.
"I'm just in a daze about what's happening," Blackmer said. "We went from doing strong business to zero business. We might be good for a week but after that, the bills will still be coming. It's not a good situation. I'll be in serious trouble if this goes more than two weeks. I'll be honest, I'm very scared."
Blackmer said he's especially concerned about how his employees will get by during the time the business is closed down.
"A lot of my servers depend on tips to make a living," Blackmer said.
The only business owned by Blackmer that so far hasn't been negatively affected by the virus is the Lake Cadillac Party Store, which saw a 30% uptick in sales on Monday. Blackmer theorized more people were buying food at the party store as a result of restaurants being closed down.
Another business that has been more or less immune from the effects of the virus is the Lakeside Ace Hardware, in Cadillac.
Owner Cainen Gilde said while the amount of money they're making has stayed basically the same since the virus was found in Michigan, he's seen a lot more visitors in recent days as people search far and wide for high-demand items such as toilet paper and sanitary wipes.
"We've had a lot more traffic in the last two to four days," Gilde said. "We haven't gained monetarily but it increases our awareness in the community, so I think we've benefited overall."
Despite the newfound recognition of his business that's resulted from the virus pandemic, in other ways, Gilde said the situation seems quite surreal; to reduce the chances of his employees catching the virus, Gilde said they practice social distancing, wear gloves when handling money and regularly sanitize all surfaces.
"I say, 'let's just take care of the next five minutes and go from there,'" Gilde said. "It feels like we're living in a movie script."
Joy VanDrie, executive director of the Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau, said restaurants in the Cadillac area were thunderstruck by Gov. Whitmer's decision to close dining areas.
"They hope to open up again quickly," VanDrie said. "But there are just so many unknowns right now."
Lodging establishments have experienced a similar jolt to their bottom lines: VanDrie said Cadillac area hotels and motels started seeing cancelations about three weeks ago and last week, they were hit especially hard when many corporations advised their employees to stop traveling for work.
During a normal year, VanDrie said lodging establishments typically are entering a slow period right about now, with about 40% of their rooms filled. This year, they are only about 10% full. This translates to about $30,000-$40,000 in lost revenue the visitor's bureau would normally take in from the 5% visitor assessment tax on overnight stays. That averages out to around $700,000 in lost revenue for 16 lodging businesses in Cadillac. VanDrie said that doesn't even take into account the amount of money that restaurants, gas stations, recreational establishments and other ancillary businesses are losing.
"If this continues beyond May, it could have a crippling effect on our area," VanDrie said.
The only potential silver lining to the situation is the boom in business that may result when the peak wave of virus infections begins to wane.
"Our advice to businesses is to plan, plan, plan," VanDrie said. "You need to be prepared for a really busy summer, fall and next 12 months. People who put off their vacations will be ready to do some fun things again. Now is the time to plan those calendars and be ready to hit the ground running."
On March 16, Gov. Whitmer informed the U.S. Small Business Administration that she was seeking an Economic Injury Disaster Loan Declaration for the state and has initiated the process to receive the declaration from the SBA. That application process is expected to be completed this week.
Earlier this month, Congress passed legislation that makes $1 billion available to the SBA to provide low-interest loans to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, and nonprofits that have suffered substantial economic losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m so proud to see the state’s small business resources rally together in this time of crisis. The stories we are hearing from the small businesses affected by COVID-19 are devastating,‘ said State Director of the Michigan Small Business Development Center J.D. Collins. “Rest assured that the combined resources of Michigan’s small business support system are here to help.‘
The Michigan Economic Development Corporation is offering support to businesses looking for assistance through other available state programs. For more information, visit MEDC’s website: MichiganBusiness.org or call 888.522.0103. The Michigan Small Business Development Center can also provide resources for small businesses impacted by COVID-19. Visit their website https://sbdcmichigan.org/small-business-covid19/ for additional information.
