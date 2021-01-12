LEROY — A fire forced students at the Pine River High School/Junior High complex to evacuate and the board of education meeting was canceled Monday, but the school will be in session Tuesday, according to superintendent Matt Lukshaitis.
Late Monday afternoon Lukshaitis said a laundry bag caught fire in a locker room around 1:45 p.m. and was first discovered by Pine River High School Principal Brent Ruppert, who proceeded to empty a CO2 extinguisher on the fire. Lukshaitis also said he assisted and, between the two, four extinguishers were used.
The flames hit the ceiling in the locker room and multiple light fixture covers melted and fell to the ground, according to the press release. The fire also partially melted a chalkboard and paint on the lockers and a portion of the floor was singed.
Smoke filled the boys' locker room and poured into the high school gym before the LeRoy-Rose Lake Fire Department arrived, took control and set up de-smoking of the building.
As a result of the fire, Lukshaitis said middle school and high school students were evacuated and sent to the elementary school. Middle and high school teachers also rode the bus and helped students get picked up by their parents/guardians.
Pine River Health and Safety Officer Marc Dennis said the staff did a great job during the entire incident.
"Everyone reacted with speed, precision, and care for one another. Teachers and paraprofessionals made sure all the students were safe, the secretarial staff and administrators answered phones, talked to folks in the parking lot, directed traffic, and our parents were cooperative and helped each other out,‘ Dennis said.
Lukshaitis said although it was a small fire it was in a congested space and got hot quickly. He said staff reacted quickly from administration to bus drivers and as a result, no one was injured and all students got home safely.
"Our bus drivers, teachers, para pros and all staff handled this thing with great respect for the kids. It was very smooth," he said. "It was an unfortunate event but a good day. Nobody was hurt and the damage was mainly from the smoke."
As mentioned above, the fire caused Monday's Pine River Area Schools Board of Education meeting to be canceled. It was rescheduled for 6 p.m. on Jan. 18. The agenda includes the annual organizational items, including the ceremonial oath of office and the election of board officers including the president, vice president, treasurer and secretary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.