Deer and bear typically get the attention this time of year but there are many more hunting opportunities during the fall in Michigan.
Hunters also can enjoy small game hunting throughout the entire state with their base licenses and it includes cottontail rabbit and snowshoe hare, fox and gray squirrels, ruffed grouse, woodcock and pheasant.
COTTONTAIL RABBIT AND SNOWSHOE HARE
Cottontail rabbit and snowshoe hare hunting seasons are open statewide from Sept. 15 through March 31. The daily bag limit is five and the possession limit is 10.
SQUIRREL, FOX AND GRAY
Fox and gray squirrel (black phase included) season is open statewide from Sept. 15 through March 31. The daily bag limit is five and the possession limit is 10.
RUFFED GROUSE
Ruffed grouse season dates, statewide, are from Sept. 15 through Nov. 14 and Dec. 1 through Jan. 1. In zones 1 and 2, the daily bag limit is five, and the possession limit is 10. In Zone 3, the daily bag limit is three and the possession limit is six.
WOODCOCK SEASON OPENS SEPT. 15
The woodcock season now runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 29 statewide. The daily bag limit is three, and the possession limit is nine.
All woodcock hunters must have a valid base license and a free woodcock stamp. The woodcock stamp includes registration with the federal Migratory Bird Harvest Information Program. Shotguns must be plugged so they are capable of holding no more than three shells.
GEMS A GOOD PLACE FOR GROUSE, WOODCOCK HUNTING
If hunting grouse or woodcock is your niche, the DNR said utilizing a Grouse Enhanced Management Site is a good idea.
There are six GEMS throughout the northern Lower Peninsula and 13 sites across the Upper Peninsula. These sites are specifically managed for grouse and woodcock habitats, optimizing the chances of a successful bird season. They also include mowed walking trails, abundant young forest cover and open parking areas with trail maps.
Each site offers a unique hunting trip and hundreds of acres of publicly accessible land. Eighteen sites are equipped with a map, information kiosk and hunter walking trails. If you’re looking for a more remote experience with no trails, check out the Norwich GEMS, located in the Ottawa National Forest.
Find GEMS AND additional public hunting lands on the DNR’s “Where to Hunt” web page.
PHEASANT HUNTING, LICENSE REQUIREMENTS AND RELEASE INFORMATION
Pheasant (male only) seasons will begin in October. The daily bag limit is two, and the possession limit is four.
• Zone 1 (Upper Peninsula): Oct. 10 through Oct. 31. See the Hunting Digest for Zone 1 pheasant management unit boundaries.
• Zone 2 and Zone 3 (Lower Peninsula): Oct. 20 through Nov. 14.
• Zone 3 (South of M-20/US-10 and East of US-131, including all of the Thumb, in the Lower Peninsula): Dec. 1 through Jan. 1. See the Hunting Digest for Zone 3 pheasant management unit boundaries.
A $25 license is required for all hunters 18 years old and older to hunt pheasants on any public land in the Lower Peninsula or on lands enrolled in the Hunting Access Program.
You do not need a pheasant hunting license if you are: a private-land pheasant hunter; hunting on public lands in the Upper Peninsula; a lifetime license holder; 17 years old or younger; and only hunting pheasant at a game bird hunting preserve.
As a reminder, the new law, Public Act 262 of 2020, requiring the public-land pheasant hunting license has a sunset date of Jan. 1, 2026.
Money from the new license will be placed into an account to be used for the purchase and release of live pheasants on state-owned public lands with suitable pheasant habitat. Releases are typically conducted during the regular pheasant season, which runs from mid-October through mid-November.
Details and locations on the 2022 pheasant release program will be available at michigan.gov/smallgame in the coming weeks. Release locations similar to last year are expected.
