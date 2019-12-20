CADILLAC — Whether it is in our homes, vehicles or our pockets, technology is part of our daily lives.
Not surprisingly, that trend also is happening in the law enforcement community. The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office recently started using body cameras in hopes of protecting deputies when they interact with citizens, but also the citizens they serve.
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said his agency wanted to start using body cameras for multiple reasons, including the gathering of evidence. Video evidence, by far, is the best evidence that can be used to prove or disprove an allegation, Taylor said. He also said the video can be used for training purposes with the deputies.
“They (body cameras) are valuable when it comes to officer training. They can watch themselves at a scene or traffic stop to see how they could have exposed themselves to less risk,‘ he said.
With accusations of police misconduct making headlines across the country, Taylor also said the use of body cameras can help to prove or disprove any allegations of misconduct, too. Luckily citizen complaints against Wexford County deputies or corrections officers are not frequent.
While deputies are actively using the body cameras, Taylor said corrections officers also will eventually be using them.
“We started using body cameras in mid-November. On the law enforcement side, they are using them in the field, but corrections are still in the process of testing them,‘ Taylor said.
Wexford County Sgt. Kevin Kovach was the lead on the testing of the equipment for the sheriff’s office, which started in early November. Like anything, using the cameras will take some time for the deputies to get used to.
“With any recording device, you can be the narrator. You can describe through narration on what the camera is picking up and what you see,‘ Kovach said. “You could self narrate the scene of a crash and that takes some getting used to.‘
Taylor said he believes the use of body cameras could cut down on court costs. He said when defense attorneys show footage to their clients it may compel them to take a plea or admit guilt. With the body camera footage now available, Taylor said the prosecutor’s office wants that and dash-camera footage.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said, in general, he welcomes the body cameras because having that footage will reduce a lot of the argument about what was and wasn’t said or done. He is unsure, however, if it will cut down on court costs.
Elmore said even without the body camera footage his office tends to have strong evidence against defendants. That fact hasn’t lessened the cost of current court proceedings and having the body camera footage likely won’t either.
He said the issue comes down to defendants not liking the plea offers they are getting because they feel they “deserve‘ better deals. As a result, they will drag things out to see if the offer gets better.
“Just having things on video doesn’t equate to quicker convictions. It could, but not really,‘ Elmore said. “We have tried hard to change this defendant-centered prosecution where they think they deserve better. Under the law, they deserve due process and not a deal they like.‘
As for the rights of the citizens being infringed upon, Kovach and Taylor both said there are policies in place that regulate when body cameras should be used and when it shouldn’t be used. With the video, available via the Freedom of Information Act, the policy in place protects the sheriff’s office and citizens.
Kovach said the body cameras will not be used when a deputy is in the emergency room or a hospital, inside a restroom or shower area, fitting rooms, or in the court unless there is some sort of enforcement action that needs to be done. He also said if a victim or witness wants to give a statement but not on video, deputies will turn off the cameras.
When deputies go to a home for a death notification, Kovach said those also will not be recorded. Casual conversations with the public at a store or in the community will not be recorded.
Finally, if for some reason something is captured such as nudity or minor children, the video can be blurred. The audio can be blocked if personal information is given that is not available under the Freedom of Information Act.
