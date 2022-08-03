LAKE CITY — Republican candidate Tim Smith has won his party’s nomination, defeating George Davis in the race of Missaukee County Road Commissioner race.
Smith won the nomination in a tight race, earning 1402 votes. Davis received 1386 votes.
“George and I are well-known in the county, so I knew it would be a close race,” Smith said.
Smith, who worked at the Missaukee County Road Commission for 25 years before retiring in May 2021, said he is looking forwarded to servicing the Missaukee County residents. If elected in November, Smith said he wants to learn more about the position and what it entails.
“I want to get a full understanding of the position and go from there,” he said.
Having been with the Missaukee County Road Commission for almost a decade as an equipment operator and truck driver, Davis said he wanted to continue serving residents after retiring from his current position this fall.
“Tim will do a good job,” Davis said.
As the Republican nominee, Smith will be running for a six-year term in the November election. He will not face a Democratic challenger.
These results are not official until the Board of Canvassers reviews and certifies them.
