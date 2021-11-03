MCBAIN — McBain voters decided to keep things as they have been by re-electing Marcia Smith as the city clerk during Tuesday’s General Election.
Smith retained her seat with 92 votes, while challenger Faye Meyering-Walker came up short with 22 votes. The election was for a new two-year term.
Smith, who has been serving as McBain’s clerk for the past 11 years, said she was thankful for the city’s voters supporting her for another two-year term. She also said she is looking forward to serving the people of McBain and doing what she can to continue to make the city the wonderful place it is to live.
It was a slow trickle most of the day for election workers and it was an uneventful first election at the new city offices. Although Smith wasn’t working Tuesday because she was on the ballot, she said she is excited for the city’s future in the new building.
“It’s awesome. I didn’t get to work (Tuesday), but we thoroughly enjoy our office space and the community room will have a lot of good use,” she said.
As for the other elections McBain voters decided Tuesday, including the mayor, treasurer and three city council seats, the choice was easier as they were all uncontested and incumbents.
In the mayor’s race, Joey Roberts was re-elected for another two-year term with 102 votes. Incumbent treasurer Heidi Heuker also won another two-year term with 106 votes.
Finally, incumbent city council members Incumbent Donald Heuker, Donna Lutke and Doug Smith all won new four-year terms on the council. Donald Heuker had 95 votes, Donna Lutke had 95 votes and Doug Smith had 94 votes.
Although Tuesday’s election was an important one for the city, turnout was low. Of the 443 voters registered in McBain, only 115 cast a ballot, either in person or absentee. That equals a roughly 26% turnout for Tuesday’s election. McBain City Election Board Chairwoman Jill Geeseman said the first voter came into vote between 8:30 and 9 a.m. Tuesday.
All election results are unofficial until they are approved by the county’s board of canvassers, which is scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
