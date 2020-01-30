REED CITY — With setting up underway, the Smithsonian Crossroads exhibit is almost ready to go for its opening weekend at the Reed City Depot.
The Smithsonian Crossroads Change in Rural America exhibit arrived in town on Tuesday just before noon with volunteers arriving to help build the exhibit around 6 p.m.
In collaboration with the Reed City Area District Library, Reed City is the fourth of six stops on the exhibit’s tour that started in September 2019 and will go to June of this year.
The library applied to be a stop in October 2018 and announced the Smithsonian’s arrival in early 2019.
The exhibit will house an interactive display of panels depicting rural America’s history, change and future with the hope of bringing both those in and outside of the community together in discussion and camaraderie.
The interactive portions of each display are what makes the Crossroads exhibit stand out, said Reed City council member and exhibit volunteer Dan Burchett.
“That’s the best part, how interactive it is,‘ Burchett said. “It makes it so great for anyone who is coming to see it.‘
Everything will kick off on Saturday, Feb. 1 with a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. and will continue with several events throughout the month into early March.
On top of the ribbon-cutting, Saturday will have a chili cook-off at the Boy Scouts building at 223 East Fifth Ave., and a community quilt project at the Reed City Area District Library from noon to 2 p.m. The Crossroads Theatre will also be putting on a special performance of “The Ghosts of Reed City‘ at 4 p.m.
The Smithsonian will be in town from Feb. 1 to March 13 and open Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. at the Reed City Depot, which is off North Chestnut Street in Reed City.
There will also be a pop-up museum at the Reed City library covering more local history on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Those who want to do a little historical digging of their own will also have access to microfilmed newspapers and ancestry.com at the library.
All in all the library is excited to get everything started and show off the community to people both near and far, Library Director Tom Burnowsky said.
For more information and a schedule of events, visit reedcitylibrary.org.
