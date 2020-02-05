CADILLAC — Cadillac West's getting a new look, with renewed business set to open soon.
Michael Blackmer, owner of The Pines, purchased the former Cadillac Sands Resort in June of 2019 and renamed it Lake Cadillac Resort. Since then, his financial partners have poured $2 million into the building and are about 40% finished with room renovations and other upgrades to the facilities. He hopes to have the renovations complete by the start of the Summer 2020 season, Memorial Day weekend.
But Blackmer has also purchased neighboring businesses; what was once a party store and the home to Primo's BBQ will once again be a party store, this time with an ice cream annex instead of BBQ.
And after five years sitting unused, the old Marina restaurant is undergoing a makeover; the restaurant will feature steaks and Italian fare (pasta dishes) and, of course, a sweeping view of Lake Cadillac. That restaurant, to be named the Dockside Inn, is due to open mid-March.
For more details on the renovations at Lake Cadillac Resort and what you can expect in the coming months, pick up a copy of the Thursday edition of the Cadillac News. Until then, you can peruse our photo gallery of the tour Blackmer gave media outlets Wednesday morning.
