CADILLAC — Weather forecasters predict colder temperatures and more snow for today and New Year’s Day.
Senior meteorologist Paul Walker from Accuweather, said that temperatures for today will reach a high of 27 degrees Fahrenheit and then a low of 19 degrees overnight. Today will see some winds and a total of 4 to 8 inches of snow accumulation. New Year’s Day will see some sun and reach a high of 31 degrees.
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for the area on Monday, with accumulations of “heavy, wet snow‘ across Northern Michigan into the overnight hours.
The change in weather from the recent warm spell is already bringing changes on the ground. Monday, for instance, a tree fell against high voltage power lines along East Lake Mitchell Drive. The tree leaned against the power lines, causing the tree to glow red and smoke. When asked about an uptick in downed power lines, Selma Township Fire Department Chief Anthony Fleischfresser said he expected to “see more as the night goes.‘
Fleischfresser said that the fire department’s role is to “secure the scene‘ in response to downed power lines. The fire department then waits for the power company to shut off the power and remove trees that are causing problems. Fleischfresser said that trees leaning against power lines will sometimes burn in half before power companies arrive.
On Monday afternoon, Consumers Energy spokesperson Roger Morgenstern said around 18,000 customers, most of them north of U.S. 10, were without power.
Morgenstern said the majority of outages, including in Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties, were caused by damage from high winds.
By late Tuesday, Morgenstern said service should be restored to all customers and with winds expected to die down, he added that there’s less chance of additional outages.
That being said, Morgenstern said potentially heavy snowfall remains a concern for crews on the road on New Year’s Eve.
“We just ask for our customers’ patience (when Consumers crews are restoring power and traversing roadways),‘ Morgenstern said.
If you see a vehicle with amber lights, that is likely a Consumers Energy truck working on a line. Morgenstern said to slow down when passing these vehicles.
