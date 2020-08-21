Snow-white hawk with rare mutation spotted in Wexford County

CADILLAC — When Janice Johnson heard rumors about a snow-white hawk living somewhere between Old 131 and M-115 in Wexford County, she knew immediately that it was something special.
"I saw a picture that someone took with their cell phone," Johnson said. "For it to be completely white ... that's crazy. I've seen birds like robins that were speckled white but I was pretty excited about this."
The first time she saw the bird with her own eyes, it was perched on a telephone pole, which didn't provide much of a backdrop for a picture but patience paid off when the bird eventually migrated to a nearby tree limb.
"After I took the picture (on Sunday, Aug. 16), I called a friend and told them I just took the picture of a lifetime," Johnson said.
Johnson said she thinks the bird is a red-tail hawk with a condition called leucism. She said judging by how it moved around, she thinks it's a juvenile.
Although she's taken a lot of bird pictures in her life, Johnson is the first to admit she's not a bird expert and her assumptions could be wrong.
The Cadillac News reached out to several experts to confirm Johnson's best guesses about the species of bird it is and why it's completely white.
Kaitlyn Bohnet, with North Sky Rapture Sanctuary in Interlochen, said leucism is a rare "genetic hiccup" that can affect all the bird's feathers or select shades. Most often, birds with leucism have spots of white rather than being completely white.
"I think it's pretty remarkable that it affected all its feathers," Bohnet said.
While there is another rare condition called albinism that also turns an animal white, the hawk that Johnson took a picture of did not have red or pink eyes, which rules out the possibility it was albino, Bohnet said.
Department of Natural Resources upland bird specialist Al Stewart said there is an opposite condition to leucism called melanism where a bird's feathers turn black. He said there is yet another condition called erythrism where a bird's feathers turn red.
Stewart said leucism, melanism and erythrism are recessive traits that appear in the offspring of animals that share those particular genes. He said blue eyes in humans is an example of the same type of concept.
In his experience with turkeys that have the condition, Stewart said it's found primarily in female birds, although there are some cases when males also have it.
James Sikarskie, recently retired wildlife veterinarian at MSU's College of Veterinary Medicine, said judging by the picture that Johnson took, his best guess is that it is indeed a red tail hawk, although there's a small chance it could also be a broad tailed hawk.
Sikarskie said it's also likely that Johnson's guess that the bird is young is accurate, because older birds with leucism often eventually grow darker tail feathers.
"If the bird is around next year, it might very well have a red tail," Sikarskie said.
In human beings and other types of animals, leucism can cause metabolic problems, although in the case of this hawk, the worst effect it's likely to have is on its hunting success.
For example, white tigers from southeast Asia have a difficult time chasing down prey because other animals can spot them more easily than Bengal tigers with normal stripes.
White hawks might have an advantage in areas where there is snow year-round, but Sikarskie said in this area, it puts them at a distinct disadvantage.
Commented
