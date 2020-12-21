During the winter, the Cadillac area has plenty of outdoor activities for one to partake in.
There is ice fishing, snowmobiling, cross country, or downhill skiing. There also is snowshoeing. For outdoor writer and general outdoor enthusiast Dave Foley there is nothing quite like strapping on a pair of snowshoes and heading out into the forest after a fresh snowfall.
“Just going through the powder. You can’t get lost because you can follow your path back out. Those are my favorite things for snowshoeing,‘ he said. “You can go anywhere as long as it is public land. Just go at it.‘
While he enjoys the solitude of heading out to the national forest, Foley said he would likely start with the Cadillac Pathway. The Cadillac Pathway is at 3736 South Seeley Road, Cadillac. You’ll need a Recreation passport to park at the trailhead, but trail use is free. He said it is an adventure trail so it is likely you might see some fat tire bikes there too.
The Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center has a 2.5-mile Heritage Trail available, as well as the ability to get some gear. That trail also is open to cross country skiers so it an unwritten rule that snowshoers don’t traverse through the ski trail and stay off the sides.
The Cadillac Area Land Conservancy also offers snowshoeing at The Waldeck Island Nature Preserve on Stone Ledge Lake, the Oliver Family Nature Preserve in Harrietta, the Kohn Family Nature Preserve, and the Carl T. Johnson Preserve west of Cadillac. See calclandtrust.org for more detailed instructions on how to get to CALC sites.
“I would recommend snowshoeing at any of the Cadillac Area Land Conservancy trails,‘ he said. It offers half a mile to mile loops.
There’s also the White Pine Trail. Foley also said there are several stretches of it throughout the region that are fun, but they also can be hilly. It also is all sports so it could be busy with snowmobiles if there’s four inches or more on the ground.
Finally, Foley said he is a fan of the Old Grade Campground for snowshoeing, which is near where U.S. 131 crosses the Manistee River.
Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center Interpreter Ed Shaw said the center is again planning on having its night snowshoeing events on Fridays during the winter. Because of uncertainty with staffing, Shaw said it likely will not be weekly and instead will be every other week. He also said an exact date has not been picked to start.
The center, however, has been closed during the month of December, according to the Friends of Mitchell State Park Facebook page. The post said the center will reopen for operations beginning Jan. 4 and the plan is the center will be open for its usual Saturdays and Sundays beginning on Jan. 9.
If the night snowshoeing events begin in January, there will be pre-registration via the center’s website, michigan.gov/huntfishcenter, but it is not required. When the center is open, equipment also is available for check out during the weekends for use on the trail at the center.
Like many things this year, planned events are subject to change due to COVID-19, and it is recommended to check periodically to make sure events are still occurring as planned.
