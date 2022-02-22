So far so good as Cadillac area responds to ice storm

THIS IS THE UPDATE TO BREAKING NEWS:
CADILLAC — Conditions are expected to worsen into late afternoon with continued freezing rain. Meteorologist Matt Gillen with the Gaylord National Weather Service said if there's any chance of power outages or tree damage, it would be within that time frame.
By evening, he said the system will be pulling off the east, and concerns regarding travel, outages and tree damage should be alleviated. There is a chance of lingering lake effect snow into Wednesday morning.
Additional snowfall from another system is expected between Thursday and Friday.
Despite the lack of additional ice, Gillen said it will remain cold through the week, and the already accumulated ice is going to stick around until temperatures rise into the mid-twenties on Saturday.
Wexford County 911 Director Duane Alworden said things have been pretty mellow through the morning and early afternoon for dispatchers.
He said there was a busy time during the morning commute Tuesday, but overall, he believes people are taking this storm and the icy conditions seriously and not traveling.
He also said he was told by Wexford County Emergency Management Coordinator Travis Baker that it likely will get worse as the day progresses so people will need to continue to stay off the roads.
"We haven't had any bad accidents. Mainly just people in the ditch and sliding off the road," Alworden said. "I do have more staffing than normal so we could handle it. I also have a couple of people who are on call, per se, and can come in at a moment's notice if it gets busy."
Osceola County Emergency Management Director Mark Watkins said things are running smoothly and, as of roughly 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, there is no need to open an emergency shelter.
He said his office is, however, monitoring the road situation. Watkins said he started Emergency Operations Center operations at 5 a.m. Tuesday and with road crews and public safety having a handle on the situation, his office is simply picking up the loose ends.
"The first thing is to help the road crews do their jobs and maintain what they can. With ice, that is difficult, especially when you have rain and freezing rain," he said. "Public safety is doing what they can to help, but they are asking people to stay off the roads. Luckily, so far, we don't have power outages and we are hoping it stays that way for as long as it can."
Due to freezing rain and road conditions, Republic Services made the decision to postpone the city of Cadillac route trash pickup one day this week.
There will be no collection Tuesday and the service days for the reminder of the week will be one day offset.
Also in the city, the council meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. was canceled due to road conditions.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is March 7.
THIS IS BREAKING NEWS:
So far, so good is the mantra many are taking Tuesday morning regarding the storm that brought winds and icy conditions to Northern Michigan.
Schools, governmental offices and some businesses were closed as a result of the storm but, for the most part, power was not disrupted in most of the region. Less than 50 Great Lakes Energy customers were without power shortly after noon Tuesday of the 127,516 total customers. None were in the Cadillac News coverage area.
Consumers Energy, on the other hand, had 584 customers without power shortly after noon Tuesday including some customers in Lake County. Overall, Consumers Energy spokesman Josh Paciorek said, fingers-crossed, it stays this way.
"Consumers Energy teams just finished another call with our meteorologists as we continue to closely watch the forecasts. We’re keeping an eye on midday today for the next chance of significant ice accumulation. We’re still preparing our trucks and crews and will have over 200 crews prepared to respond to restoration efforts," he said shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday.
By mid-morning, Consumers Energy was predicting additional ice accumulation as the second wave hit as much as 0.40," which could result in power outages, downed wires and other safety hazards.
Wexford County Road Commission Engineer and Manager Karl Hanson said drivers have been on county roads since 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, working to keep roads open and clear of ice.
He said light rain started falling around that time but didn't get heavy until around 5 a.m. Tuesday. He said although the rain falling was liquid, it was cold and as soon as it hit the ground, it froze.
"About 30 minutes of that and everything was iced up," he said. "It has been doing that on and off ever since then. The weather service said it will be in waves like that and then it will become more intense from 2 to 7 p.m. (Tuesday night)."
As of roughly 11 a.m., Hanson said the state highways are holding after crews have treated them many times to keep them open. He also said crews are working on primary roads to keep them from being frozen and also trying to get side roads. That, however, is proving to be hard to do.
"We are getting stuck in normally tame areas," Hanson said. "We are not tackling hills and curves on the backroads where we could get stuck."
He said so far, there hasn't been a lot of people on the roads and that is a good thing. He said when there are, it makes their job harder to do. He said when people are stuck sideways in the road, it is not safe and makes their jobs harder to do.
Another caveat that hasn't come into play yet is downed trees, Hanson said. He said the wind hasn't picked up yet, so road commission crews haven't had to deal with downed trees yet. He said it is anticipated that there will be gusts of 25 to 30 mph with sustained winds of 15 mph Tuesday night. The hope is the ice build-up on trees is not so great that trees start snapping.
If that happens, it would alter road clearing plans. Despite the uncertainty, Hanson said his crews are doing a great job and likely will be only sleeping or driving during the next three days as the clean-up continues.
"They are doing a really good job trying to get over the roads. The (plow) trucks are not like 4-wheel-drive pick-ups. They are tough to handle. They are rear-wheel drive and loaded, so when they start to slide, there is no stopping them," he said. "They are white-knuckling it. These are the days (plow drivers) don't like."
With the second wave of the ice storm approaching, Consumers Energy suggested charging all electronic devices and to have an emergency battery or charging station available. They also said people should have an emergency kit that includes flashlights, extra batteries, water, canned food and blankets.
Consumers Energy also advised people should have enough medication, baby supplies and pet food. A battery-operated radio is also a good idea to have. It also is advised to unplug electronics like TVs, computers and printers and turn off all power strips.
This story will be updated throughout the day.
