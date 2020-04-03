Friday
Put yourself in Someone Else’s Shoes
It’s often helpful to look at things from others’ perspectives. Role-play scenarios to learn how to best manage conflict. Look at both sides and try to find ways to discuss empathy for others.
Beach Breathing
This is a great breathing visualization technique. Have kids imagine that they’re standing on the beach. As they inhale, have them imagine that they’re drawing a wave up onto the sand. As they exhale, have them imagine the water receding back into the ocean or lake. Repeat.
Some homemade games
https://www.understood.org/en/school-learning/learning-at-home/games-skillbuilders/social-emotional-activities-for-children.
Cadillac Area Public Schools and the Cadillac News have teamed up to help families cope with the Stay Home, Stay Safe order. You can think of these as recess from social isolation. While these activities are geared toward families, those without families are welcome to participate.
