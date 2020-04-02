Thursday
Progressive Muscle Relaxation Exercise
Board Games
Any board game can teach a variety of social emotional skills. Board games can teach problem solving, empathy, managing emotions, exercising self control, resolving conflicts and making positive decisions.
Play I-Spy
Be sure to ask them questions that make your child think ... “Does it help me feel safe?‘ “Does it make me happy‘ etc.
Cadillac Area Public Schools and the Cadillac News have teamed up to help families cope with the Stay Home, Stay Safe order. You can think of these as recess from social isolation. While these activities are geared toward families, those without families are welcome to participate.
In Friday’s paper look for beach breathing.
