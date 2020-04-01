Wednesday
Cloud Relaxation Guided Meditation
Find Calm through Yoga
Use the following yoga poses to calm the body. Moving the body can be a great distraction and a positive behavior when feeling stressed.
Playdough Feelings:
How to: Have your child make faces using playdough. For the youngest children you can draw several different faces showing different emotions on paper and have the child make the same faces out of playdough. For a little older children you can name an emotion and have them create the face or have them make the emotion they are feeling
Cadillac Area Public Schools and the Cadillac News have teamed up to help families cope with the Stay Home, Stay Safe order. You can think of these as recess from social isolation. While these activities are geared toward families, those without families are welcome to participate.
In Thursday’s paper look for the progressive muscle relaxation exercise.
