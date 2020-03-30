Monday
Write down, rip up, and throw away stress
Have your child write down or draw a picture of what is causing them stress or creating insecurities. Then take a moment to rip them up and throw them away. This can be helpful before tackling big tasks during your day
Distress Tolerance Acronym ACCEPTS
Learn this acronym when you need to distract yourself from a crisis. Learning these skills can help keep your mind on more positive ideas.
A-Activities: Keep yourself busy with different activities that make you feel better. Create a list of things you enjoy doing and schedule them within your day and week.
C-Contributing: Take the focus off of yourself and your problems by finding ways to contribute to society. Write notes to those in nursing homes, bake a treat to share, or pick up litter on the side of the road. Do at least one a day!
C-Comparisons: Make healthy comparisons between yourself and other people. There are other individuals who suffer and we can often feel grateful that we don’t have those problems. Then think of possible ways you could help those individuals.
E-Emotions: Change your behavior to create different emotions. Get into behaviors that calm you. Yoga, mediation, a warm bath, journaling, hiking, etc. Engage in behaviors that lift your mood!
P-Pushing Away: Put your problems on hold for the moment. Imagine putting your problem in a box and setting it aside until a different day.
T-Thoughts: It’s hard to do two things at once, so move your thoughts to something else. Read a good book, do a word search, play a board game or watch an exciting movie.
S-Sensations: Distract yourself with healthy sensations. Suck on a piece of sour candy. Inhale a pleasant scent like lavender or peppermint. Dance to loud music.
54321
5 things you can see
4 things you can feel
3 things you can hear
2 things you can smell
1 thing you can taste
The Cadillac Area Public Schools and the Cadillac News has teamed up to help families cope with the Stay Home, Stay Safe order. You can think of these as recess from social isolation. While these activities are geared toward families, those without families are welcome to participate.
In Tuesday’s paper look for the Ice Cube exercise.
