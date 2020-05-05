Software issue delays state COVID-19 numbers for Monday

CADILLAC — A software problem delayed the state of Michigan's daily reporting of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths on Monday.
The state typically releases the numbers at 3 p.m. But on Monday, the Department of Health and Human Services said a software malfunction caused a delay. When the numbers were released later that evening, MDHHS said they numbers weren't complete the data backlog was not finished processing the May 3, 2020 dataset.
The counts released on Monday represents available data as of 4 p.m. Monday and show an increase of 196 new cases and 86 new deaths from Sunday's count.
None of those cases were local. District Health Department No. 10 similarly reported no new case in Wexford, Missaukee or Lake counties, and no new probable cases. The department is, however, monitoring 30 people in Wexford County, six people in Lake County and four people in Missaukee County through the department's contact tracing efforts, which tracks whether known contacts of COVID-19 patients develop symptoms themselves.
Osceola County was holding steady at 8 COVID-19 cases since the state began tracking the cases, with three recoveries.
During Monday afternoon's press conference, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the state isn't out of the woods.
"The data we've seen in the past couple of weeks is a sign for cautious optimism," Gov. Whitmer said. "But I want to reiterate, we're not out of the woods yet. We're still seeing a rapid increase in cases on the west side of the state and in rural areas up north."
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive, emphasized testing.
"One of the most important things we can do is increase our testing, and that's the only way we're going to be able to really know where this disease is, so that we can appropriately isolate cases and prevent the spread," Dr. Khaldun said.
On Friday, laboratories in Michigan tested 11,385 people, the highest number yet.
"We are actively working to expand our testing even more," Dr. Khaldun said. "Overall ... the percent of tests in the state that are positive is 23%, and it continues to trend down and stabilize. That is movement in the right direction."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.