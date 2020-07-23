Solar garden procedural matter to get public hearing

CADILLAC — Though the COVID-19 pandemic slowed construction plans, the Consumers Energy Solar Garden planned for the former Mitchell-Bentley site is still a go.
One of the final procedural hurdles will happen next month, when the city hosts a public hearing regarding plans to give a permanent easement to Consumers Energy for the solar garden.
The Mitchell-Bentley industrial site at 514 West Wright Street burned in 2013. In 2019, the city of Cadillac, the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and Consumers Energy began working to clean up the site.
EGLE provided $1 million in grants and loans to clean up the site, while Consumers Energy pledged to build a solar garden on part of the property (the rest of the property will hopefully attract another industrial user). In turn, the city of Cadillac has agreed to purchase solar energy from Consumers Energy.
But part of the agreement means the city will give a permanent, exclusive easement of 2.5 acres to Consumers Energy for the solar garden.
Since the Mitchell-Bentley site is owned by the city, a public hearing will need to be held before the city can give the easement. Consumers Energy would also get a 35-foot non-exclusive easement for power lines and site access.
City Manager Marcus Peccia told city council he believed the easement would the final legislative item they would need to take care of regarding the solar garden.
"In terms of Consumers and their timing, they are waiting on parts, essentially, and will be very eager to get started as soon as they have the equipment in," Peccia reported.
The public hearing is set for August 17 during city council's regularly scheduled meeting.
