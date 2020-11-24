CADILLAC - Habitat for Humanity holds one big fundraiser every year and last year, the Festival of Dreams was a huge success.
Building on that momentum this year's scheduled event was already sold out when Executive Director Amy Gibbs started having second thoughts during the COVID resurgence.
After checking with the health department, Gibbs and the board of directors called a committee meeting.
"We decided that for the good of our community and our organization, it's better not to have an in-person event at this time."
The Festival of Dreams will be held later when people can safely attend.
Because the event funds their home build and home repair projects, the Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity is moving forward with the event's silent auction.
Proceeds from the event fund home builds and home repair projects.
The Festival of Dreams Silent Auction will be held online Dec. 4 to 12 with a link on their website to the virtual event: www.32auctions.com/festivalofdreams2020.
Since the Wexford-Osceola Habibat for Humanity chapter was founded 31 years ago, 39 families have partnered in home build projects. In addition, 19 homes have been spruced up and repaired in their "Brush With Kindness" program.
"If we learned anything during COVID it's how important safe and affordable housing is — and when you are helping do that it becomes easy. People step up with ideas, programs, grants and it just seems to work out," Gibbs said.
Festival of Dreams Virtual Auction 2020
The Festival of Dreams 2020 online auction goal is to raise $26,000 in support of Habitat home builds and projects. So far they are already half way there with the support of their sponsors.
Sneak peak — items will include a Charcuterie Board for 10 from Hermann's European Cafe, ski lessons at Caberfae Peaks with Eric Harcourt and Marty Williams, designer purses, and a framed golf flag signed by golf legends.
Needed — auction items may be donated through Friday, Nov. 27. with appreciation for any and all donations. Volunteers are already creating themed gift baskets from their donations.
Organizers can pick up donations or they can be dropped off at the Habitat ReStore, 7545 E. 34 Road.
Please call Amy Gibbs at 231-775-7561 or Deb Ballard at 231-510-1734.
