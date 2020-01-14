Solid Gold Quartet is fifth at nationals

CADILLAC — The Cadillac teens who sing as the “Solid Gold Quartet‘ picked up fifth-place honors at a national competition last week.
“I’m proud of what we accomplished,‘ said Rylie Reagan, 15, who attends Cadillac High School and is one of the quartet’s four singers.
Reagan, Mark Simons, 15, and siblings Catie, 14, and Cole Carey, 16, competed last week in Jacksonville, Florida in the Barbershop Harmony Society Next Generation Junior Quartet Contest. While the teens have years of experience onstage through Footliters, their competitive experience as a quartet has been relatively brief. They did their first competition in August and found out in October that they were one of 15 teams invited to compete at the national competition held in Jacksonville on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, Rylie’s mother, Jenn Reagan, told the Cadillac News.
“At first we were all super-nervous but also very excited at the same time,‘ Rylie told the Cadillac News.
Solid Gold Quartet performed the folk-song “Railroad‘ (as in, “I’ve been working on the railroad‘) in competition. Judges awarded them fifth place at the end of the competition that day.
“They were very excited,‘ Reagan said. “They were very happy about it.‘
Though the quartet flew separately, all members chose to arrive in Florida a little early to be able to relax before the performance, Reagan said.
They made friends with other quartets while they were there, Rylie said.
“I liked getting to meet new people,‘ said Rylie, who told the Cadillac News that she’s staying in touch with new friends through Instagram. “They’re just like us.‘
Reagan said opportunities for the quartet to perform “pop up all the time‘ and the teens have sung at church events, holiday and corporate parties as well as private events.
For the four teens, the next big performance isn’t a Solid Gold Quartet event; it’s the high school’s production of “Guys and Dolls,‘ in which all four are performing and three have been cast as leads. Those performances are slated for March 5, 6 and 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.