Solomon: High November lake levels could mean trouble in the spring

CADILLAC —Both Lakes Cadillac and Mitchell are near record levels as winter approaches, according to Wexford County Drain Commisisoner Mike Solomon.
He said the near record levels for both lakes is directly related to high levels of precipitation throughout the summer and into fall. He also said significant rainfall in May (4.37 inches) and June (4.96 inches) helped to maintain the lakes at levels that were enjoyed by recreational users throughout the summer. Lake Mitchell, especially, is a shallower lake that sometimes poses problems for boaters when lake levels are low, but Solomon said low lake level conditions never occurred during the past summer.
The Clam River dam, which helps to manage the lake levels, was opened in mid-September when heavy rains pushed the lakes over the spring court ordered level of 1290 feet. Rainfall in September was 6.83 inches and in October was 5.27 inches, which has kept the lakes at spring levels to this point in November, Solomon said.
Overall, the year to date rainfall is 38.64 inches as reported by the Cadillac News, which compares to the normal year to date average of 31.18 inches. This is about a 24% increase over normal, he said. Solomon said lake levels typically increase even more during spring snow melt, which is often accompanied by significant rains. This may result in lake levels that could threaten development in low areas.
High lake levels often cause increased reliance on sump pumps, potential flooding of crawl spaces or basements, washing of nutrients into the lakes and increased shoreline erosion.
“Lakes Cadillac and Mitchell shoreline residents and others living in nearby low lying areas should be alert to these potential issues and be prepared to take appropriate protective measures,‘ Solomon said.
