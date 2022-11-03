CADILLAC — Cherry Grove Township Supervisor Ben Pearson said the township hears complaints about short-term rentals almost every month from residents, primarily those who live around Lake Mitchell.
Pearson said most of the complaints stem from concerns about how tenants are using the rentals, which are listed on websites such as Airbnb.com, VRBO.com and Evolve.com.
For instance, Pearson said most residents probably wouldn’t mind too much if there are a handful of vehicles at a home in the neighborhood but when there are so many vehicles that they block a roadway — which has happened — that is a problem.
Loud parties in the middle of the week also can be disruptive for residents who have come to expect a certain amount of peace and quiet, especially when they have to wake up early and go to work the next day, said Pearson, who added that oftentimes the actual homeowner doesn’t live in town and is difficult to reach when there is an issue at the property; this is particularly evident when the property owner isn’t an individual but an investment group that is in the short-term-rental business, Pearson said.
Another potential negative side-effect of short-term renting is that it may be contributing to the overall shortage of housing, Pearson said, since these units are now off the market for long-term leasers and those who wish to buy a single-family home.
On the other hand, however, Pearson said there is no question that short-term rentals are beneficial to the community and local economy in a number of ways.
For one thing, short-term rentals often are second homes, which means an increase in tax revenue, Pearson said. Another big benefit is the influx of people that short-term rentals bring to the area — people that spend money at local stores, restaurants and other establishments.
“It’s a Catch-22,” Pearson said.
The growing popularity of short-term rentals in the region has been noted in a recent study by Networks Northwest.
According to the study, of the 270,000 overnight visitors in the month of July (when seasonal tourism peaks) in northwest Michigan, roughly 82% of them stay at traditional accommodation businesses like hotels, motels and campgrounds. The remaining overnight visitors stay in short-term rentals. On a monthly basis, the region averages roughly 4,300 short-term rental listings and roughly 213,000 room nights available.
Wexford County averages around 800 short-term-rental visitors a month during the course of the year; activity peaks in August, with 1,003 short-term-rental visitors.
The report also notes that Wexford County doesn’t have as many short-term-rental visitors as other counties in northwest Michigan. Missaukee County has the fewest, averaging 233 a month.
Given the growing popularity of short-term rentals, however, officials in a number of local cities and townships are beginning to consider what can be done policy-wise to make people on both sides of the debate happy.
“It’s a pretty polarized issue,” Pearson said. “We’re looking for that sweet middle ground.”
One idea is to create a license system to keep track of the short-term rentals in the township and set some basic guidelines for their operation. Pearson said they’ve looked to other nearby municipalities to find out what they’ve done, including Lake City, where the city council in September approved a series of motions to regulate the number of rentals in the community, establish a fee structure and an enrollment period.
“That’s part of this process of identifying how many rentals we have, long and short,” Lake City Mayor Craig Ardis said at the time. “And once we find that out, we might have 50 to 75% of the homes are all rentals. We don’t want that, so we’re in the discovery process.”
Pearson said the reason no policy has been enacted in Cherry Grove Township is because there is legislation pending at the state level that — if approved — could potentially undo anything they do locally.
Cadillac Director of Community Development John Wallace said the pending legislation also is the reason no new policy has been enacted in the city; currently, short-term rentals are permitted only in a few parts of town — in districts zoned B-1, B-2, TS-1 and TS-2, or by special use permit. Wallace said this policy was created based on his interpretation of the city’s existing zoning ordinance, which was written before online platforms such as Airbnb existed.
“It’s a highly contested issue,” Wallace said. “There are a number of ways to look at it. Everybody’s concerns are legitimate, they’re just in conflict.”
From the point of view of those who oppose the proliferation of short-term rentals in the area, Wallace said the feeling is that their neighborhoods are being changed in a way they didn’t bargain for when they originally purchased their homes.
Wallace said he doesn’t agree with the argument that a person should be able to do whatever they want with their property, because using a home that way makes it more of a commercial entity than a residential one; that matters, Wallace said, because the tenants who stay in short-term rentals are not doing the same types of things as people who live in a neighborhood permanently.
“It’s nothing more than a mini hotel,” Wallace said. “It’s a different lifestyle.”
Wallace said in cities like Cadillac with higher concentrations of lower-income residents, a short-term rental might be the only way a homeowner can make enough money to afford their property. He said the homeowner also might be more incentivized to maintain the property if they are bringing in renters.
In addition, Wallace said there aren’t a lot of temporary lodging options in downtown Cadillac, but short-term rentals are able to fill that gap.
“We couldn’t offer the full downtown Cadillac experience if not for Airbnb,” Wallace said.
In August, Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, was in Cadillac to talk with officials from the city of Cadillac and resident Dan McKeown regarding the proposed legislation.
McKeown said the way the bill is currently written, if passed, it would irreparably damage the residential single-family aspect of his neighborhood.
VanderWall said at the time that many legislators were concerned about the bill, so it just sat.
On Wednesday, VanderWall told the Cadillac News that the legislation was still “a long ways from being done” and currently, has been referred to the Economics and Small Business Development Committee, of which he is vice chair.
VanderWall said they’re working through two main points of contention right now: how to properly tax short-term rentals to put them more in line with commercial entities such as local hotels so they’re paying their “fair share”; and how to regulate them in a way that doesn’t just establish a blanket standard (such as a certain percentage of all houses) across all communities.
“That could be a real problem in smaller communities,” said VanderWall, who added that the fear is that too many short-term rentals could have disastrous effects on local school systems and small businesses, since fewer single-family homes could mean fewer kids in the community, and seasonal conditions dictate to a large degree how many visitors and potential customers come to Northern Michigan.
“Once the weather goes south, no one’s coming up to use those rentals,” VanderWall said. “Locals need to be involves with these decisions.”
With the current legislative session nearing its end, VanderWall was unsure if the short-term-rental legislation would be making its way to the Senate floor for discussion anytime soon.
