CADILLAC — Preparations are already underway for the 2022 Cadillac Farmers Market season, and while some old favorites will be returning for another year, there’s new vendors, hours and owners.
After acting as market manager for several years, Mary Galvanek has purchased the Cadillac Farmers Market in a partnership with her Forest and Farm instructor, Emily Ruppert, and her mother, Chere Elenbaas. Now that the market is an LLC, Galvanek and her team are focused on expanding their social media presence and have jump started profiles on LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok, in addition to their already functional Facebook page.
Bringing the local food movement to the Cadillac area is the main goal of the market, and increasing outreach efforts has helped Galvanek to spread the word.
“We are bringing that local food movement right into the farmers market large and in charge, bigger than ever,” she said. “From speaking to Agweek to making sure that we are heard in different magazine publications, radio, TV, etcetera, several different social media platforms. We are getting the word out there that we are here to make local agriculture a household concern in this area.”
Returning to feed and refresh market shoppers is Cornerstone Coffee and Chico’s Taco House. Last year, Cornerstone brought along its coffee camper Wanda, but have now added an official food truck that will be coming to the market with coffee and food. Chico’s Taco House will be returning as the market’s “main staple” food truck, and Galvanek said the food being served will all be locally sourced from market vendors.
“We will be making sure, and Kevin from Chico’s will be making sure, that he is utilizing local food every step of the way for his local lunch food truck,” she said. “And all of that food will be sourced from your favorite farmers market.”
Fenner Farms will also be coming back with an updated freezer system to display its available cuts of beef and lamb, and to provide customers with what Galvanek describes as a “bodega-style” shopping experience.
Also making a reappearance are the kids activities, but with an added twist. In addition to setting up a Forest and Farm sponsored activity table, Galvanek and team plan on having an under 18 vendor sections, where kids and teens can host their own booths with volunteer supervision.
“We will be doing children’s activities that are going to be creating a sense of urgency, as well as a passion and drive for local agriculture within our youth,” Galvanek said.
Market hours have been changed to Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendors are still being accepted, and any inquiries can be directed to Galvanek by phone at (231) 920-2971, or by email at cadillacmarketmaster@gmail.com.
