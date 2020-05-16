Some churches re-opening for in-person services

CADILLAC — Some area churches have announced their decision to start re-opening.
Though the state has said churches won't be criminally penalized for offering in-person services, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's "Safer at Home" executive order is in effect through May 28. Some businesses have been allowed to re-open but the general principal that people should not congregate remains.
Rehoboth Reformed Church in Lucas and Catholic churches in northern Michigan are among those that hace said they'll start offering in-person services again. The churches have stressed that they'll take hygienic and social-distancing precautions.
This week, the Diocese of Gaylord announced that Catholic churches in northern Michigan could resume offering services.
"We know our people are hungry and there's a longing to get back to worship," Father Michael Janowski of St. Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac told the Cadillac News during a phone interview Friday.
St. Ann plans to start offering services at 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, though the diocese is permitting its parishes to begin offering in-person services as early as Wednesday, May 20. St. Ann will then have an 8:30 and a 10:30 a.m. service on Sunday, May 24.
Attendance will be smaller than usual, about a third of the typical congregation size.
"We are taking precautions, every other pew," Janowski said. Parishioners will be seated in every-other-pew in order to accomodate social distancing guidelines. Hand sanitizer will be "everywhere." Masks will be "strongly recommended."
Larger churches like St. Ann and those with more staff can have an easier time accomplishing social distancing and cleaning guidelines. Big churches and seat people farther apart, and those with staff can more easily clean between services, allowing churches to offer multiple services through the day.
Rev. Thomas Ball of the United Methodist Church in Cadillac and also a member of the Cadillac Area Minister's Association said many churches in the Cadillac area are too small and lack the staff to safely offer in-person services.
"Several churches I know aren't even considering doing anything until end of June," Ball said. "You just cannot keep things safe. You can guarantee a safe environment inside."
United Methodist Church will, however, offer a "drive-in" church service on June 7, Ball said. The church is contemplating offering drive-in worship throughout the summer if the service on the seventh goes well.
Ball said he plans to stand in his truck bed with a portable sound system for his sermon.
Another local church, Rehoboth Reformed Church in McBain, announced on their website that services will resume on Sunday, May 17.
In a letter to congregants, the church said the leadership had prayed on the matter and are doing what they were led to do.
"Some will disagree with our decision(s)," the letter stated. "But they cannot disagree that they were prayer soaked, and that we are simply seeking to follow in faith to best fulfill who we are called to be."
The church did not respond to a request for comment.
Both Rehoboth and St. Ann's have stressed the attending services is optional.
Catholics have a "dispensation" that releases them from the obligation to attend Sunday service. Rehoboth's letter says people who are uncomfortable attending should stay home.
Many churches have turned to virtual or video offerings, Rehoboth, St. Ann and United Methodist included.
