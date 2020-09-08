CADILLAC — People who live at nursing homes have been lonely.
COVID-19 has meant no visitors, no communal dining and other changes in lifestyle meant to slow the contagious and deadly respiratory disease.
Last week, the Michigan Nursing Homes COVID-19 Preparedness Task Force issued final recommendations that spanned from protecting resources—like how to have enough personal protective equipment and making sure there's enough money to perform testing—to quality-of-life issues such as dining and nursing home "pods." There were also staffing and residential placement recommendations.
It was the communal dining recommendation that caught Becki Duncan's eye.
"We are pleased at the recommendations of the task force to allow, on a limited basis, communal dining, group activities and in-person visitation," Duncan said in an email to the Cadillac News. Duncan is the executive director of Curry House in Cadillac. "We believe this can be implemented safely and are prepared to follow all guidelines that will allow us to resume these activities. The last few months have been incredibly hard on our residents, so we are hopeful that the governor will accept these recommendations."
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been widely criticized for her approach to nursing homes during the pandemic, with some arguing that sending COVID-19 patients back to nursing homes after having been hospitalized was irresponsible.
This week the governor's office cited another report, from the Center for Health and Research Transformation, suggesting that the policy hadn't harmed people.
Preliminary data in that report shows "no significant evidence of transmission of COVID-19 between patients admitted from hospitals to nursing home residents in hub facilities.
Nursing home resident COVID-19 prevalence positively correlated with county COVID-19 prevalence rates for both hub and non-hub nursing homes;" and "COVID-19 infection rates in nursing homes correlated with staff infection rates; this was consistent with community prevalence."
“We have taken great strides to protect families from the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes,‘ said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon in a news release. “Many of the recommendations from the Nursing Homes COVID-19 Preparedness Task Force and in the CHRT report are already being advanced by the department – strengthening the regional hub model, continuing efforts to test residents and staff and increasing access to PPE, including through a $25 million grant program for nursing homes and other providers.‘
