CADILLAC — Restaurants throughout the area opened their doors Monday to dine-in customers for the first time since November.
At the Dockside Inn Restaurant in Cadillac West, crew members were excited to be back to work.
"I'm happy to be back with the team," said Amy Jo Roland as she prepared ingredients in the kitchen. Roland had more time on her hands during the dine-in pause and she put it to good use at her pottery side business in Bristol.
Beside her, Matthew Houk dodged steam from the dishwasher as he inserted a tray of dishes. During the weeks off, Houk said he purchased a house here in town, which occupied a large portion of his time.
Near the grill and fryers, Lenny Martinez listened to music on his earbuds while cutting bread. Martinez said he spent a lot of time sledding during the dine-in pause.
In the dining room, Paige Esiline prepared the bar area for customers. Esiline said she was glad to see her co-workers again. During her time away from work, she said she focused on her studies in the nursing program at Baker College.
Also in the dining room, Katelyn Randall arranged glasses behind the bar. Randall said it was nice to be able to see more of her family during the dine-in pause, although the one downside was that she had to cook meals herself.
"I had to learn how to use the oven," Randall laughed. "But I would rather have the dine-in pause pushed out as long as it was and make sure that we'll be able to stay open all summer than have to close again later."
Dockside Inn Restaurant manager Lyle Biniecki said staff have been anxious to get back to work during the last several weeks.
"They want to get back to normal," said Biniecki. "It's been tough staying in touch with them and assuring them they don't have to change their lives (because of the temporary closure)."
At the beginning of the dine-in pause, Biniecki said there was a lot more concern among employees that they wouldn't be able to support themselves or their families and would have to find new jobs. He said this concern has subsided as rumors have been dispelled and assistance from the government continued unabated.
With the 25% capacity limitation in place, Biniecki said they can serve around 40-45 people at a time. Biniecki said a restaurant such as the Dockside Inn can't break even at 25% capacity but if the limitation only lasts a few weeks, he thinks they'll be able to make it through. Biniecki said they already have quite a few dining reservations lined up; throughout the duration of the dine-in pause, Biniecki said they received frequents calls from people wondering when they’d be open again.
Steve Barnes, co-owner of Simply Delightful in downtown Cadillac, said they didn't have a huge number of dine-in customers Monday but since it's the beginning of the week, he's not surprised about that.
"By the end of the week, I think demand will be up," Barnes said, "as people realize restaurants are open again, they'll start coming in."
Since Simply Delightful does a lot of takeout business, Barnes said the dine-in pause wasn't as painful for them as it was for others.
That being said, Barnes said they definitely experienced the "trickle down" effect of people not eating out as much because they were out of work or under-employed.
"Once we start getting our momentum back, it's like the rug gets pulled out from under you every time one of these orders goes into effect," Barnes said. "It's almost like starting over again."
At the Raven Social, in downtown Cadillac, co-owner Connie Freiberg said they won't be re-opening until capacity limits are relaxed to at least 50%, partly out of the need to rebuild staffing at the restaurant and also to avoid throwing away thousands of dollars in food.
"There's still a lot of speculation that this reopening will not be permanent," Freiberg said. "Two times now, we've lost food because of shutdowns on short notice."
Freiberg said it will take time to hire on more staff after some key employees found jobs in other industries that haven't been as impacted by COVID-19.
"We're having to really rebuild and it's going to take a minute," Freiberg said. "But no matter what, we have to be open by the first or second week of March (when staff unemployment benefits expire). I think this summer will be fantastic."
The Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance on Monday continued their call on state leaders to provide business owners with clarity by releasing a comprehensive plan to fully reopen bars and restaurants.
The Alliance represents 16 chambers and economic development organizations and over 7,000 member businesses from all across northern Michigan.
“We’ve been waiting for this day, and we’re relieved to be reopening, but we owe clarity to our bars and restaurants on what will happen after February 21 when this current order expires,‘ said Stacie Bytwork, the chairperson of the Alliance and president of the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce. “Our bars and restaurants can’t keep operating three weeks at a time; this isn’t sustainable, and our job providers deserve more certainty.‘
Michigan has lost nearly 3,000 restaurants since the onset of the pandemic, and the Alliance fears this trend will continue if a pathway to reopening isn’t outlined soon. The absence of a plan to fully reopen bars and restaurants has also complicated the hospitality industry's operations.
Caitlyn Berard, president of the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce, said the goal of the Alliance initiative is to persuade the state to come up with a plan that makes sense for businesses.
"This is critical," Berard said. "We can't afford to close our businesses. We don't have that flexibility here."
Simply put, Berard said 25% capacity is a good first step but the state needs to come up with a plan moving forward that includes a timeline for when things will open up further.
"Twenty five percent isn't enough," Berard said. "What do we need to do?"
The Alliance continues to offer its partnership to leaders across the state in crafting a comprehensive plan for a full reopening for bars and restaurants. The coalition is willing to safely meet with any leader who wants to formulate a real plan for reopening. The Alliance also urges Northern Michigan to support their bars and restaurants in whatever way they feel comfortable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.