Someone buys $500K lottery ticket at south-end Admiral gas station

CADILLAC — Someone won the biggest prize in the Michigan Lottery Lucky 7’s game right here in Cadillac.
According to the Michigan Lottery website, a winning $500,000 Lucky 7’s ticket was sold Thursday, Feb. 13 at the south-end Admiral gas station.
The Michigan Lottery website indicated that there are two remaining $500,000 Lucky 7’s tickets left to be sold.
The Cadillac Admiral is no stranger to selling big-prize lottery tickets: in 2016, the gas station sold a $1 million Powerball ticket.
Besides the two tickets sold at Admiral, the only other lottery prize over $100,000 sold in Cadillac during the last decade was a 20X The Cash ticket purchased at the Wesco on North Mitchell Street last February that cashed in at $500,000.
Winning scratch-offs have been sold in other parts of the area in recent years, as well.
At the Shell Mini Mart in Manton, a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in 2013, and in 2011, a $310,748 Fantasy 5 ticket was sold at the Manton Mini Mart.
In Lake City during 2018, someone purchased a $500,000 White Ice 7’s ticket and in 2016, the Lake City Shell Mini Mart sold a $2.1 million Lotto 47 ticket.
Winning tickets of $300,000, $250,000, and $100,000 were sold at three Reed City locations in 2012, 2014 and 2015. Those locations were Vic’s Market, Reed City E-Z Mart and Wesco.
In 2010, a $250,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold in Evart at KC’s Party Store; and in 2015, a $500,000 Win Big ticket was sold at McNally’s Party Store in McBain.
