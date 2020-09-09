CADILLAC — A post description on the Cherry Grove Fire Rescue Facebook page says it all: "feeling incomplete."
Over Labor Day weekend, someone decided to steal one side of a Smokey Bear sign that's been in front of the fire department for many years.
"What the Smokey?!" the post on Facebook reads. "Please keep your eyes open for one of our Smokey signs. It went missing from our sign post this weekend. They may not be the greatest of signs anymore, but it represents us and has been a part of this department for many years. If anyone has any information, please help Smokey get home. Thank you."
Approaching the department on M-55 from the west, there seems to be nothing wrong with the sign but coming from the east, it's apparent the other side is missing.
Fire department Captain Matt Fauble said the sign has been there since at least 2006, when he started at the department, and possibly much longer, although he didn't know exactly how many years.
Fauble said it wouldn't have been very difficult to remove the sign; it was held onto a pole with only a few screws.
Since it's not in the best condition owing to its age, Fauble said they didn't bother contacting law enforcement when they discovered someone had taken the sign.
"We haven't heard anything as far as its whereabouts," Fauble said. "It's more so the principle of it."
Fauble said even before the sign was taken they'd had discussions about the possibility of replacing it, especially now that they have a brand new electronic marquee in front of the department.
While they're not going to launch an extensive effort to find the missing portion of the sign, Fauble said they've received an "overwhelming" response on social media.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Cherry Grove's Facebook post about the missing sign had been shared 240 times since being published on Tuesday and Fauble said they've received numerous messages of support from the community.
"People are discouraged someone would do something like this," Fauble said. "We're very thankful to have received such support from the community. We just hope Smokey will find his way home."
