CADILLAC — When Bob Borin's mother, Paulette, was still alive, she looked at her son one day and asked, "what are you going to do for the world?"
It's a heavy question that Bob's been thinking about for a long time.
A survivor of the Holocaust, Paulette's life was centered around compassion for others, Bob said.
"When she was going through the Holocaust, she told me they had to find joy in each other," Bob said. "Joy in the unexpected."
Bob, who is 72 years old and holds a master's degree in social work, said it took 45 years but he eventually realized what he needed to do in order to give something back to the world that's been so good to him.
"I thought, 'I'll build an outdoor facility for personal growth,'" Bob said. "The idea is to give back and hopefully it will spread."
On 40 acres of land just northwest of Manton on 39 Road, Bob has created "Borinville: The Family Retreat."
There are several homes on the property as well as a kid's train station, a 10-acre lake, a shanty that serves as a tunnel for the train, and various other natural and man-made features named for positive thinking, inspiration, compassion and similar concepts.
Bob said there is absolutely no cost for families to make use of the property, which he's had some help in developing from Jim and Peggy Rice.
After a fire destroyed their Cadillac home in February 2018, the couple lived in a homeless shelter. Then somebody's garage.
“It was the garage that got me," said Bob, their new landlord. "He said he was cold."
It was Borin's belief that helping others is everybody's life purpose that compelled him to help the Rices when they were homeless.
Since the coupled moved into Borinville, Bob said they've become indispensable helpers in turning his vision into a reality. He even likens Jim to one of the characters in the children's story he wrote: "The World Through the Eys of Tommy B. Turtle."
In addition to tidying up various parts of the property and getting it ready for spring, the Rices also take care of a number of animals on the property, including a Shetland pony, sheep and a turkey.
Eventually, Bob said he'd like to open "Peggy's Kitchen," where Peggy Rice will sell homemade food and beverages such as doughnuts, cider and coffee.
Jim said they plan to install some outhouses, picnic tables and fire rings once the weather begins to warm up. He said Borinville should be ready for visitors sometime in April.
For more information, check out "Borinville" on Facebook or call Bob at (231) 920-4091.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.