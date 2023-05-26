CADILLAC — A 28-year-old South Boardman man faced a single methamphetamine-related offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Corey Allen McAlpine was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on May 21 in Mesick. If convicted of the charge, McAlpine faces up to 10 years in prison and/or fines as high as $15,000.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. McAlpine is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 4:30 p.m. on May 21, a trooper from the Cadillac Post of the Michigan State Police stopped a vehicle on West 16 Road near North 13 Road in Mesick for an alleged equipment violation, according to a release by the MSP. Police said the driver of the vehicle, a 39-year-old Traverse City woman, told the trooper she had just taken possession of the vehicle from a family member. She also told the trooper she didn’t have proof of insurance yet.
Police said the trooper asked who the front seat passenger was, and the woman allegedly told the officer it was her 14-year-old son. Observing the passenger had facial hair and a tattoo, police said the trooper didn’t believe the women and she was asked to exit the vehicle.
Once outside the vehicle, police said the female driver eventually told the trooper the passenger was McAlpine. When the trooper spoke with McAlpine, police said he allegedly continued to claim he was the driver’s teenage son. He also allegedly provided the trooper with the name of Corey Blevins.
Through conversation, police said McAlpine eventually stated who he was and that he owned the vehicle the woman was driving. Through the investigation, police said the trooper discovered suspected methamphetamine, several glass pipes, syringes and three sheathed knives inside the vehicle. As a result, McAlpine was arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail pending his arraignment.
After he was charged with the single drug-related offense, the court issued a $100,000 cash or surety bond and he is scheduled to be back in court on June 6.
