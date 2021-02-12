CADILLAC — A 28-year-old South Boardman man was charged with multiple counts of failing to pay child support during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
David Donald Charles Hill was charged with two counts of failing to pay child support for his connection with events occurring on or between the dates of May 1, 2016, and Jan. 31, 2017, and on or between the dates of May 1, 2019, and Jan. 31, 2020, in Cadillac. The total amount of arrearage as of Feb. 3, 2020, was $21,147.
If convicted of either charge, Hill faces up to four years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charges in question are only accusations. Hill is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $5,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Feb. 16.
