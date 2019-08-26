CADILLAC — A 17-year-old South Boardman teen who was housed in Kalkaska County Jail is facing two motor vehicle-related charges after he was arraigned recently in 84th District Court.
Dakota Anthony Pyne was charged with one count each of unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle, a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, and operating a motor vehicle with no license or multiple licenses for his connection with an incident on July 17 in Cadillac. If convicted, Pyne faces up to five years in prison.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Pyne is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $10,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sept. 3.
