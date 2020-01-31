CADILLAC — A South Boardman teen was sentenced recently in 28th Circuit Court for his part in various offenses including criminal sexual conduct.
Dakota Anthony Pyne, 17, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 143 days credited for a no contest plea to second-degree CSC, assault, for his connection with incidents occurring on June 30 in Cherry Grove Township. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
As part of the December plea agreement, charges of third-degree CSC, person 13-15, and first-degree CSC, multiple variables were dismissed at sentencing. He also was ordered to pay $288 in fines and fees and given 30 months probation by the court.
Pyne also was sentenced to 270 days in jail with 143 days credited for a no contest plea to unlawful use of a motor vehicle for his connection with an incident on July 17 in Cadillac. He was also ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees and given 30 months probation by the court.
As part of that December plea, charges of unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle and operating with no license or multiple licenses were dismissed at sentencing.
