CADILLAC — A 42-year-old South Boardman woman faced a charge in Wexford County’s 84th District Court alleging she failed to pay child support.
Erin Elizabeth Hulwick aka Erin E. Belz, Erin E. Martinson, or Erin E. Sarinopoulos was charged with one count of failing to pay child support for her connection with an incident on or between the dates of March 1, 2015, to May 31, 2015, in Cadillac.
If convicted, Hulwick faces up to four years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines. The outstanding arrearage as of Feb. 17 was $5,889.07.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Hulwick is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $10,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Aug. 31.
