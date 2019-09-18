South Evart Church hosts Teen Challenge

EVART — Teen Challenge of Western Michigan will be featured during the morning service at South Evart Free Methodist Church Sunday, Sept. 22, starting at 11 a.m. The public is cordially invited.
Teen Challenge is an internationally acclaimed, residential ministry that offers help to those who are turning from an addiction through reliance on God. Current residents of the Muskegon-based West Michigan Teen Challenge will be sharing music and their own stories of where they have been. They will be staying after to talk with any who are interested in talking with them or have questions or stories to share as well.
The South Evart Free Methodist Church is located at 1009 90th Avenue, about 4 miles south of town. Take 80th Avenue south until you come to 1 Mile Road, then turn right (west) and go a mile. The church is at the intersection.
There is a lunch after the service and the public is welcome to stay for that as well.
