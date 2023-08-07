BALDWIN — A bridge over the Pere Marquette River south of Baldwin will be undergoing some repairs starting later this month.
According to a press release issued by the Michigan Department of Transportation, the work will affect a quarter-mile span of M-37 beginning Wednesday, Aug. 9 and lasting until late October.
The work will consist of fascia repairs and scour protection. According to the press release, the project will extend the bridge’s life and protect the abutment foundations from scour due to water currents.
When work is going on, traffic shifts will be used with one lane open at all times under temporary signals.
