CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area Community Foundation recently announced the formation of an online group that aims to help people in Wexford and Missaukee counties meet their basic needs.
“Spark in the Dark strives to connect people in need with people and organizations that can help through their online peer-to-peer resource sharing model,” reads a CACF press release. “Spark in the Dark is a collection of Facebook groups composed of local citizens, nonprofits, and businesses in communities across Michigan who are working together to help meet the essential and unmet needs of struggling community members.”
The social media group run through Facebook connects its members to needed items like baby food, clothes, vehicle repair, bedding, and employment opportunities.
“With Abagail McKiernan and the Spark in the Dark team’s guidance, connectivity, and the fiscal support of Facebook Inc., we have made this exciting program possible in our communities,” said Doreen Lanc, Executive Director of Cadillac Area Community Foundation.
Similar to the Spark in the Dark groups in other Michigan areas, a group of local administrators will be at the helm of the Wexford and Missaukee group to monitor the requests, donations, posts, and members that come through the platform to ensure Spark in the Dark is a success at a local level.
“All situations are unique, and a local administrator is vital in determining if a request or donation is suitable for the group or if that member would be better served by working with another great local resource,” the press release reads.
Lanc added, “Spark in the Dark will be a valuable resource for the vital needs of individuals in our communities. In less than 24 hours, we had over 650 members that have the passion for helping others connect with us on Facebook.”
In 2017, Spark in the Dark became a 501c3 organization operating in Traverse City. In 2020 Spark in the Dark was selected out of thousands of applicants worldwide as one out of only 77 organizations (one of 14 in North America) to participate in the Facebook Community Accelerator Program designed to help strengthen and grow communities making an impact in their area. With the help of Facebook, Spark in the Dark was able to launch in both Manistee and Mount Pleasant in October of 2020; Spark in the Dark was chosen to receive additional funding from Facebook through the accelerator and able to launch a group in Wexford and Missaukee Counties as of Aug. 10.
Wexford and Missaukee Spark in the Dark was made possible by grants from United Way of Wexford-Missaukee Counties, Cadillac Area Community Foundation, Missaukee Area Community Foundation, and donations from Human Service Leadership Council, Wendy Musselman, Joe Tenbusch Sr. on behalf of his recently passed mother Evelyn Jean Tenbusch, and a $5,000 match from Facebook.
You can join the group by going to this link: www.facebook.com/groups/sparkinthedarkcadillac. To get involved through volunteering contact: www.sparkinthedark.org. To learn more about Spark in the Dark or donate to their mission of making sure that everybody has somebody in their time of need, visit sparkinthedark.org.
