SpartanNash, Family Fare to install sneeze guards

CADILLAC — A local Cadillac grocer will be adding a new safety precaution in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, SpartanNash, the parent company of Family Fare Supermarkets, announced it would install point of sale sneeze guards in all retail stores, pharmacies and fuel centers. The guards are to provide added safety for associates, but also store guests.
The installation of the guards began Tuesday and when completed at total of 1,420 36-inch square, clear plexiglass guards will be installed at 155 corporate-owned retail stores, pharmacies and Quick Stop fuel centers. Every cashier station, deli counter, pharmacy, customer service counter and Quick Stop fuel center checkout will have the added safety measure installed by April 3.
The guards are made from plexiglass and are more impact resistant than glass, while retaining similar optical qualities. These sanitary barriers are easily sanitized using non-abrasive cleaners.
In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines while redoubling its sanitation and cleaning procedures, SpartanNash said the sneeze guards will be sanitized at least every 30 minutes.
“As we navigate these uncertain times, our company has two top priorities: the well-being and safety of our family of associates, customers and communities; and supporting health officials and government leaders to contain the virus,‘ Tom Swanson, SpartanNash’s EVP and General Manager, Retail Operations said. “We have been a trusted provider of grocery products for more than 100 years, and we take this responsibility very seriously. The sneeze guards are an added measure of safety for our associates and customers. Our teams are working diligently to get them installed as quickly as possible.‘
To learn more about other policies regarding COVID-19 go to spartannash.com/spartannash-coronavirus-updates.
