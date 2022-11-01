I want to share a good Samaritan action I feel worthy of noting.
Two weeks ago, I was in the at a local restaurant on a Sunday afternoon with my brother and nephew. I was moving from Cadillac to Midland after the death of my husband.
My brother’s best friend passed away the week before. I gave my brother a card without a name or address and $200 for the friend’s family. About three hours after we left the restaurant my brother called me to tell me he left the envelope and money on the table.
I called the restaurant, shared my story, and described the enveloped. The staff found the envelope and put it aside until I was coming back to Cadillac a few days later. When I picked up the envelope the money was intact.
I want to thank staff and recognize the integrity of the establishment.
It is encouraging to come in contact with good people.
Sharon A. Miller
Midland
God’s richest blessings to you and all my neighbors who enjoy the Cadillac News.
I join many of my fellow Republicans in often being frustrated by Republican candidates who talk a great conservative game but turn out to behave very differently when in office. We have come to know such persons as “rinos,” Republicans in name only. My experience has been in talking with many of my Democrat and independent friends over the years, that they have reached their political persuasion in large measure because of Republicans who talk one way but govern in a very different way.
What a refreshing opportunity we have this year to elect a true Republican, a solidly principled conservative, to the State Senate in Michele Hoitenga.
Whether the issue be pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, pro free speech, lower taxes or smaller government, Michelle will not let us down as she has proven in her six years of faithful conservation in the Michigan House of Representatives.
I urge all my neighbors to join me in happily and confidently voting for Michele Hoitenga for State Senate.
Don M. Van Dyke
Cadillac
This is a perfect quote for Christian Nationalism.
“Today, Christianity stands at the head of this country. I pledge that I will never tie myself to those who want to destroy Christianity. We want to fill our culture with the Christian spirit. In short, we want to burn out all the recent immoral developments in literature, in the theater, and in the press — in short, we want to burn out the poison of immorality which has entered into our whole life and culture as a result of liberal excess during the past few years.”
After those words were spoken, it prompted one listener to say: “This puts in words everything I have been searching for years. It is the first time someone gave form to what I want.” Those first words were spoken by Adolf Hitler. The second from a listener who leaned over and made that comment to Joseph Goebbels, Hitler’s minister of propaganda. Hitler’s words were spoken to Germans who were humiliated by World War I. This was in October 1928
If you are not terrified by what’s happening in our country, you simply are not paying attention. Sources include: Speeches of AH, 1922-35, Vol II, Diane Langberg, PhD; Rev. Karla, UCC pastor; and https://alphahistory.com/nazigermany/religion-in-nazi-germany/.
Jan M. Wood
Cadillac
In a recent speak out in the Cadillac News, the writer recites various definitions on when life begins. I have only one source, and it’s reliable, the Holy Bible: Jeremiah 1:5 “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you…” I believe God is the best source for the truth. Life is ordained by God.
Another of this writer’s quotes is that women would never seek partial birth abortions after carrying her baby for months.
My research found many abortion doctors disagree. At a meeting at the National Abortion Federation (NAF), Dr. Haskell, who has performed over 1,000 partial birth abortions, estimates 80% of his procedures are “purely elective.” “We have an occasional amnio abnormality, but it’s a minuscule amount. Most are for elective, not medical, reasons: people who didn’t realize, or didn’t care how far along they were.”
Our U.S. Constitution guarantees all of us the unalienable right to “Life,” liberty and the pursuit of happiness. The government should have the right to protect our lives whether it be out of the womb or within the womb.
I believe Proposal 3 is the most radical change to our Michigan Constitution ever. This idea sounds like North Korea and China. It’s a barbaric plan to discard any and all safeguards on abortion, parental rights, no safety regulations or licensed abortionists, gender reassignment, and taxpayer funded abortion, and even partial birth abortions.
I challenge any of you who are skeptical about the terms and definitions in Proposal 3, to read what I believe to be the truth from professional constitutionalists to go to: https://supportmiwomenandchildren.org/amendment-summary/
Diane M. Hoitenga
Lake City
My letter is in response to a Speak Out letter that said women have worked too long and too hard and to not vote their rights away.
Well, I’m not sure if the writer is fully aware of what voting yes on proposal 3 would do to our state of Michigan and eventually our country.
I believe this proposal is very dangerous to parents, unborn children and our youth.
I believe Proposal 3 would allow kids to have an abortion without parental consent.
I believe Proposal 3 extends the same rights for kids having abortions to the area of gender-change therapies. If a child wanted to start taking puberty-blocking drugs but didn’t want their parents to know, Planned Parenthood could provide the medications and never be required to tell the parents.
Our young people have enough to deal with, certainly they don’t need this available to them, while they are growing and going through adolescence.
The wording on the proposal 3 voting ballot is very confusing and does not honestly explain all that would truly happen if this passes.
Please, be aware of what proposal 3 would do to our great state of Michigan and vote no on proposal 3.
Deb A. Piwowarski
Cadillac
