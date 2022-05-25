The Cadillac News article from Associated Press on May 18 reported that Judge Elizabeth Gleicjer, who is the Michigan Claims Trial Judge, issued I believe an unfounded and baseless injunction against enforcement of Michigan’s abortion statute in the sham lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood against Attorney General Dana Nessel. “Judge Gleicher’s decision seriously undermines the public’s confidence in, and reliance on, a fair and impartial judiciary,” stated Professor William Wagner, President of the Great Lakes Justice Center.
Despite being the losing trial attorney in the Mahaffey case, where the Court of Appeals ruled there is no constitutional right to an abortion under Michigan’s Constitution, Judge Gleicher refused to recuse herself in this case dealing with the same issues she argued and lost in Mahaffey. She then issued this ruling defying stare decisis and the rule of law.
As the Court of Appeals has recently stated, “To be clear, lower courts must follow decisions of higher courts even if they believe the higher court’s decision was wrongly decided or has become obsolete.”
The Court further stated, “If a trial judge is unable to follow the law as determined by a higher appellate court, the trial judge is in the wrong line of work. Courts are obligated to comply with decisions and opinions from higher courts.” (People v. Dixon-Bey)
I believe the Court of Appeals was clear in Mahaffey, there is no right to abortion in the Michigan Constitution. Judge Gleicher refused to follow the clear precedent in Mahaffey and erroneously found there is a Michigan constitutional right to abortion which might be infringed if Roe v Wade is overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. As the Court further held in Dixon-Bey, “A trial court is not free to disregard rules, orders, and case law with which it disagrees or to become a law unto itself.”
Don P. Hoitenga
Lake City
Speak Out letters are the opinions of the letter writer and should be construed as opinion only. The opinions expressed are solely those of the writers and are not necessarily the opinions of the Cadillac News or its employees. We remind writers to limit their letters to one per topic.
