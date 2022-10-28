Embryos at conception contain eye, hair and skin color, gender, talents, intelligence and more from their parents, female and male.
When the men brought the woman caught in adultery to Jesus, he invited anyone of them who was sinless to throw the first stone. He saw into their hearts. They knew they were part of her sin. They all walked away.
I believe many abortions involve a man who walked away. I believe men have forgotten themselves because they are protectors and providers.
I believe mental consequences of abortion run deep in the soul, but we turn a blind eye.
I believe women could stop being exploited, have more self-respect and learn “no” is a complete sentence. In my opinion it would be wise for men to improve treatment of women. In my opinion, with more self-respect for themselves, they would not support the abortion of the children they help create.
By far, in my opinion, more abortion, the death of 60 million and counting, will not cure our problems.
There are hundreds of couples waiting to adopt. A safer choice for all. I have wonderful friends and relatives who have been adopted.
How many more millions will die before we intelligently stop this insanity?
I believe women are truly beautiful inside and out, be strong. I believe men are truly good and can be wonderful, loving protectors and providers, step up.
Proposal 3 provides young women abortions without parental knowledge and can be performed by anyone, friend/boyfriend with no prosecution if fatal to the woman. Sex is not essential.
In my opinion, voting no on Proposal 3 saves lives.
A person’s a person no matter how small.
Deddy E. Harris
LeRoy
Recent Cadillac News opinion letters supporting the abortion Proposal 3 contain errors regarding religious teaching that require addressing. One postulates the trite trending twitter trope that because Jesus did not specifically condemn abortion in His ministry, He approved it. As a matter of logic, this is the fallacy of overextension (No term that is particular in a premise may be made universal in the conclusion). Jesus never explicitly condemned slavery, torture, exposing infants to death by exposure, or other barbaric practices (including crucifixion) common in the pagan Roman world either — but a serious argument cannot be made that He approved them. Jesus’ ministry was to the Jewish religious culture extant, and within that milieu abortion was simply not an issue. The entire Jewish social and religious mindset from the Temple leaders to the common people was formed by the prophetic declarations, such as found in Jeremiah 19:5-6, condemning pagan practices like abortion.
It is a misrepresentation of the Judeo-Christian tradition to assert that abortion was accepted. Maimonides, who is to the Jewish intellectual tradition what Augustine is to Christendom, stated that abortion is murder. While it is possible to find a segment in current Reform Judaism (which is largely cultural and social, not religious) accepting abortion unconditionally, the Orthodox and Conservative branches of Judaism do not accept abortion except in very limited circumstances. For orthodox Christians, from the Church Fathers forward the doctrinaire position has opposed abortion. A few liberal Protestant denominations in the early 20th century accepted abortion as part of their embrace of the eugenics movement, but that is an unorthodox historical aberration. In sum, the religious tradition of Western civilization is clear: The unrestricted abortion license now proposed to voters is wrong and unacceptable. It is not intellectually honest to imply otherwise.
Kenneth L. Tacoma
Cadillac
As a duly elected precinct delegate for Haring Township, I believe I have a duty to speak up on proposal 3. Please read and then study the proposal language yourself (rather than relying on ads).
Since 1973, the U.S. has killed over 63 million babies by abortion, most I believe on the altar of convenience and pride. That’s nearly six times the 11 million that were killed in the WWII holocaust. Of the 63 million sacrificed to abortion, how many of those do you suppose were due to the rare circumstances of rape, incest or a mother’s life at risk?
Please do fact-check the numbers. Our country alone has murdered more than the populations of California and Florida combined (plus over a million more, so throw Delaware in there and we still haven’t matched the 63M).
Further, read the actual proposal language itself and you’ll learn that there are no age restrictions noted on the “everyone” inclusive verbiage. This results in the ability for minors to seek abortions and gender-damaging treatment without parental knowledge or consent — the same parents that are responsible for their children until they’re adults.
Let’s put an end to this madness on Nov. 8. Vote no on proposal 3.
“See that you do not despise one of these little ones. For I tell you that in heaven their angels always see the face of my Father who is in heaven.” — Matthew 18:10
“But Jesus said, “Let the little children come to me and do not hinder them, for to such belongs the kingdom of heaven.” — Matthew 19:14
“Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward.” — Psalm 127:3
Emily S. DeBoer
Cadillac
I read the text of proposition 3. I know how to vote. I am encouraging everyone to read the whole thing for themselves.
Proposition 3 says: “the state may regulate the provision of abortion care after fetal viability, provided that in no circumstance shall the state prohibit an abortion that, in the professional judgment of an attending health care professional, is medically indicated to protect the life or physical or mental health of the pregnant individual.”
By including “mental” health, I believe the attending physician can approve of any abortion at any time during pregnancy, if he believes it helps the mom “feel” better. I believe the pro-abortion clinicians will approve of any abortion and find justification to do so in this language.
This language: “may regulate the provision of abortion care after fetal viability,” is there so some may think the bill is not “too radical.” But it is completely undone by the word “provided” and easily defended by: “the Dr. approved of it for mental health reasons.”
Proposition 3: “A state interest is “compelling” only if it is for the limited purpose of protecting the health of an individual seeking care, consistent with accepted clinical standards of practice and evidence-based medicine and does not infringe on that individual’s autonomous decision-making.” If the woman wants an abortion for any reason, no one can stop her because to do so would “infringe” on her autonomy.
I believe women do not need abortions. Our pregnancy resource centers exist to provide support for women in whom pregnancy is problematic or traumatic. Pro-lifers care about all life, starting with the moms who come to them for help. By definition pro-lifers care more about pregnant moms than pro-abortionists. As for the woes of children born into poverty, killing them is not a solution. We don’t kill people to solve their problems.
Gregory J. DuBois
Lake City
To those of us who think our 1931 law which made abortions illegal in Michigan went too far, I say: OK, let’s fix it, but let’s not throw our babies out with the bathwater.
The Proposal 3 we’ll be voting on does just that, instead of maybe just adding some provision for the protections of the mother. I believe 99% of us would go for that. Why did they add these radical woke things on like I believe allowing our children to get sex surgeries without their parents’ knowledge? Do children even have the right to take an aspirin in school without documentation and a parent’s permission?
To me, this sounds like California is trying to spread their sickness to us. If you think I’m making this up, please read up on the actual ballot language for yourself before you vote. Also, follow the month path to see that most of the funding to push this onto us comes from other states.
Steve R. Piwowarski
Cadillac
