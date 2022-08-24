As I sit and ponder the wonder of my mother’s 100th birthday, I am surrounded by the lingering essence of the day. Helium balloons remain on the ceiling with dangling ribbons and a birthday banner still hanging from the window.
In front of me are over 100 cards sent from all over. As a lover of cards, our goal for mom was to receive 100 cards for her 100 years. Number 100 was the card attached to a beautiful bouquet sent by mom’s COA aide, Tammy.
Mom is in hospice and we were not sure we’d see her birthday. Weeks before, Georgie from COA contacted me to arrange a parade for mom. Mom has not been outside for months. She is frail but still alert.
On her birthday, Council on Aging workers completely decorated our yard and us with hats and party favors. Three huge balloon bouquets were brought in. Mom sat at the window and watched as the parade arrived with honking horns from cars decorated with balloons and happy 100th slogans with people smiling and waving. I will never forget mom saying, “A parade? For me?” She never stopped smiling after the parade, two plaques depicting events from 1922, the brainchild or Catrina from COA, were presented to mom as gifts. Being quite the historian, mom loves these. Later, before bed she said, “This was the best birthday of my life!”
Beginning with an idea of Georgie’s and executed by COA staff, amazing volunteers and hospice personnel, mom’s landmark birthday was a supreme success.
We are deeply appreciative and want all to know how special the Wexford County Council on Aging truly is. What they did for mom is priceless.
Because of that, our hearts will always hold a special place for our local COA.
Janet S. Johnston
Cadillac
