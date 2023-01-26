I strongly support returning the sham federal budget process to real world discipline. Congress has failed their Constitutional duties with a parade of “kick-the-can” continuing resolutions, omnibus bills nobody has time to read, and “sky’s falling” debt ceiling dramas.
Our Congressional representatives abandon due diligence with stopgap CRs, and show cynical contempt for sound fiscal planning. Is it too much to expect responsible stewardship of our shrinking tax dollars?
Congress is chronically unable to follow its own 1974 Congressional Budget Act. The House Appropriations Committee should send twelve separate appropriation bills for public floor debate, and passed before the new Oct. 1 fiscal year. Each bill should be focused without a lot of unrelated tack-ons.
The looming spending limit always seems a last-minute surprise, generating blackmail threats of dire consequences if not raised. A spending-addicted Congress is incapable of throttling down spending to avoid the cap. These debt ceiling melodramas serve only for political chest-thumping and demagoguery.
We are now $31.5 trillion in debt. These unfunded liabilities have grown over $226 billion in just the last 10 weeks. Worse; another $100 billion gets added with each half percent interest increase. “Can’t default on our obligations,” is a tired-threat response to Congress’ lack of fiscal responsibility.
We do not a revenue problem. It is the debit spending binge that’s destroying our financial future. The accumulated total debt translates to $94,000 for each citizen; $247,000 each taxpayer. This will all be passed on to our children and grands.
We deserve and should demand better from Congress than the self-serving “DC business-as-usual.” We need real progress on fiscal responsibility and accountability to constituents, and stop the blowing off of doing a competent job.
Melvin H. Barnhart
Boon
Speak Out letters are the opinions of the letter writer and should be construed as opinion only. The opinions expressed are solely those of the writers and are not necessarily the opinions of the Cadillac News or its employees. We remind writers to limit their letters to one per topic.
