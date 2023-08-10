I have been using the walking pathway for several years and enjoyed the walks but now it is a battle to make sure you don’t get hit by a bike or electric skateboard.
There are signs for no bikes and skateboards, but they do not care. They put the people that use the pathway at risk for getting hit. If you say anything to them, they ignore you or come back with rude remarks.
There are signs throughout the pathway which say no bikes, no skateboards. It was bad enough with just the regular skateboards, but now we have electric bikes and electric skateboards to watch out for.
Bette A. Bednarick
Cadillac
