The $1.7 trillion omnibus budget is a political abomination crafted in the back rooms of Congressional power. Our Senators Stabenow and Peters, in my opinion, could not have read through the over four thousand pages in the two days allotted. Michiganders are owed much better representation than to rubber-stamp an enormous amount of taxpayer money without performing due diligence (Pelosi’s must-pass to find out what’s in it).
The moral thing to have done would have been to pass a short-term continuing resolution into the new Congress. Or better yet, let the government shut down over the holidays — most employees are on leave over the holidays, few would notice.
We want responsible legislation from Washington, instead of blotted budges of dubious and nonsensical earmarking. And yes, this unsustainable government spending does bring inflation, which we’re all paying for now. And even when inflation has subsided, prices will not go down much, short of a depression.
This must stop. Succeeding generations will rue our out-of-control economic destruction.
Melvin H. Barnhart
Boon
