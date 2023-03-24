Class and sportsmanship at the quarterfinal loss to Saginaw by coach Ryan Benzenberg, his fellow coaches and the team should be commended for their performance.
We fans witnessed a team playing their hearts out with things going bad in approximately the last two minutes, the game resulting in a loss of 61-57.
Personally, I think if the game had been played at a more open venue we would have won.
Glenn A. Kangas
Cadillac
Right to Work, in my opinion, only ever had one purpose, to take away rights from employees and empower employers. It allows employers to fire employees for any reason. An example: About two months ago a friend of mine asked for a raise. He brought up how hard he worked, how much money he had made the company and how inflation had eaten away at his paycheck, yet the company had raised their prices by 25%. They agreed he was a wonderful worker but they no longer liked his attitude so they fired him. When he went to an attorney he told him that Michigan is a right to work state so he had no recourse.
I worked for a guy once who said the only way to prove you are the boss is to fire at least one person a week. He was an idiot but over the years I found I worked for far more idiots than reasonable managers.
When I worked in places with unions, I knew I couldn’t be fired without just cause. Right to Work was an employer’s dream. Under Right to Work, if it was a union shop, people could quit the union, not pay dues and the union members still had to pay all the benefits for those who had quit the union. It was designed to destroy unions because unions give employees rights and protection. Yes, sometimes unions abuse their power but never to the extent I believe that most companies abuse their workers. I am sick of Republican politicians only supporting the corporations and not the people.
Bruce A. Loper
Cadillac
I read with interest the article in Cadillac News regarding various groups who are working to change laws in Michigan on the way electors to the electoral college tender their vote. As of now, the political parties each nominate a slate of electors to vote at the electoral college. Which of the parties’ electors that actually go to the electoral college is determined by which candidate wins the most votes for president in the state. The winning candidate in Michigan receives all the electoral votes for his/her party. Please note that the candidate who gets the electoral votes from Michigan must win the most votes.
Groups who are promoting change to this process believe that Electoral Votes from Michigan should be awarded to the winner of the National popular vote. The underlying thought here is that the presidential candidate who receives the most votes nationally is obviously the Michigan voters’ choice.
A few observations and comments:
The electoral college was established by the framers of the Constitution to give small, less populated areas a voice in the election of a president.
Do the voters of Michigan really want our electoral votes to be given to a candidate who didn’t win the popular vote in Michigan?
Must the voters of Michigan blindly follow the wishes of the densely populated areas on our nation’s East and West Coasts? What has happened to the individual and his ability to think for himself?
I quote from the article in the Cadillac News: “There have been five U.S. presidents elected without winning the national popular vote, most recently Bush and Trump, both Republicans.” End of quote.
We need to maintain a voice for the lesser populated states and keep the electoral college process the same so that it can accomplish its intended purpose.
John Rozeveld
McBain
Speak Out letters are the opinions of the letter writer and should be construed as opinion only.
