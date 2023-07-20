Today the Cadillac News story on the Clam River through Cadillac got my attention. A culvert under parking lots just North of River street is collapsing and right now has large holes in the parking lot. One plan to fix in the future when money is available is to have bridges from parking lots to the businesses and have the river open not covered as it is now.
The city manager and the city engineer say this would be very unique and could have lights, fencing and planters there, wonderful idea. I have to wonder if this plan would turn out like the Clam River Green Way?
Looking at the river from the Lake Street bridge one can only see a small bit of water and walk way through the overgrown trees and bushes along the banks. Looking from the Haynes Street bridge is worse, I think, who wants to walk the river walk in a jungle?
The city has ignored the walkway for years, a few people cleaned a portion on Tuesday, good job folks. Come on Cadillac, trim that walkway up to look inviting so it gets some use and enjoyment.
Robert J. Walters
Cadillac
