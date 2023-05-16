In the Wednesday, May 10 edition of the Cadillac News there was a speak out letter regarding Police Week asking readers to thank police officers this week. It should read that Police Week is May 14 through May 20.
CLARIFICATION: Police Week
Victoria Martin
