As a resident, I believe we do not need any more high-cost apartments. Why take Cooley School and make it into non-affordable housing when the neighborhood will reject that because kids play at Cooley School.
The residents that live around Cooley School don’t need to hear other residents all nights at all hours. We need low income housing because there’s so many people out there that are looking for affordable housing. Or why not take care of school and let a pastor make it into a church, that way there will be things for kids to do instead of on the streets.
Katrina M. Hawkins
Cadillac
Speak Out letters are the opinions of the letter writer and should be construed as opinion only. The opinions expressed are solely those of the writers and are not necessarily the opinions of the Cadillac News or its employees. We remind writers to limit their letters to one per topic.
