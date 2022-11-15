Fortune 50 companies have given millions to election deniers since Jan. 6.
“Nearly 250 companies pledged not to donates to seditionists, but since Jan. 6 more than two-thirds have abandoned that commitment.
1,283 corporate and industry groups have donated $44 million directly to the sedition caucus.”
I believe the ruling by the Supreme Court that corporations can donate to political campaigns like individuals may be causing elections to be bought by whoever can raise the most money. It is a huge misuse of money which could be used to benefit many good causes. It is also a threat to the will of the people. Contact your congressmen.
Joan M. Irvine
Cadillac
Speak Out letters are the opinions of the letter writer and should be construed as opinion only. The opinions expressed are solely those of the writers and are not necessarily the opinions of the Cadillac News or its employees. We remind writers to limit their letters to one per topic.
